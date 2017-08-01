ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie

Oil & Gas
News
ADNOC signs agreement with JCCP to enahnce oil spill capabilitie
Published: 6 February 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin
ADNOC has signed an agreement with Japan Cooperation Center Petroleum (JCCP) to enhance its oil spill capabilities as part of an increased focus on sustainability and innovation.

Under the terms of the agreement, Japan Cooperation Center Petroleum (JCCP), ADNOC and JCCP through COSMO Energy and Maritime Disaster Prevention Center will develop tidal current surveys, oil drifting simulation, an environmental sensitivity index and a comprehensive oil spill response plan. These emerging technologies will boost ADNOC’s preparedness in the unlikely event of an oil spill.

The agreement builds upon the strong relationship between the UAE and Japan. Japan is a key customer for ADNOC, and the Japanese oil company, JODCO, is a long-term partner and shareholder in a number of ADNOC onshore and offshore concessions.`
