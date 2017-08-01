Shell UAE to offset CO2 emissions from World Future Energy Summit 2020

Shell UAE will offset carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from the 2020 World Future Energy Summit (WFES), which it says will include transportation, hotel stays, and electricity used at the event.



During WFES, which is hosted by Masdar as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability week and takes place from 13-16 January, Shell will use the data provided by the conference organiser to calculate the amount of CO2 emissions generated and will compensate these emissions using carbon credits from its portfolio of nature-based carbon credits. Nature-based solutions, or natural climate solutions, are projects which protect, transform or restore natural ecosystems so that nature can absorb more CO2 emissions from the atmosphere.



Shell has a geographically diverse portfolio of nature-based projects, including Cordillera Azul National Park Project in Peru and Katingan Peatland Restoration and Conservation Project in Indonesia. Each carbon credit is subject to a third-party verification process and represents the avoidance or removal of 1 tonne of CO2.



As part of various carbon offsetting initiatives, Shell offers motorists in Europe carbon-neutral driving with Shell fuels. Customers are given the opportunity to support the protection and restoration of forests and wetlands that absorb carbon by offering carbon offsets. This means that for each tank of fuel customers buy, an equivalent amount of carbon credits is purchased to offset the emissions from the production, delivery and use of that fuel purchased.



Ali Al-Janabi, Country Chairman for Shell UAE, said, “Last year, Shell celebrated its 80th anniversary in the United Arab Emirates, themed ‘Honouring the past, Making the Future’. Our journey started in Abu Dhabi in 1939 and today Shell is collaborating with the UAE to reduce net carbon emissions, a step that is critical to all of us as we transition towards a more sustainable future.”