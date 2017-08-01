ADNOC to slash greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 25% by 2030

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) plans to lower its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity by 25% by 2030 as it adopts new sustainability goals to become a low-carbon intensive energy company.

The government-owned company is set to increase its carbon capture programme six-fold as part of its 2030 sustainability and GHG reduction goals.

ADNOC is currently one of the top five lowest greenhouse gas emitters in the oil and gas industry and has one of the lowest methane intensities in the world of 0.01%.

“We are taking a comprehensive and holistic approach to our sustainability strategy in terms of our contribution to the economy, the environment and our most important asset, our people," said Dr Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC group chief executive and UAE Minister of State.

ADNOC has also committed to limiting its freshwater consumption ratio to below 0.5% of total water use.

Over 99 percent of the water ADNOC uses for cooling purposes is extracted seawater which is discharged back to sea after undergoing treatment.

Adnoc is one of the world’s leading diversified energy and petrochemicals groups with a daily output of about three million barrels of oil and 10.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

With 14 specialist subsidiary and joint venture companies, ADNOC is a primary catalyst for the UAE’s growth and diversification.