Saudi Arabia on course to build “sustainable renewable energy sector”: KA-CARE president
Published: 13 January 2020 - 5 p.m.

Saudi Arabia is working within the framework of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program 2020 to build a “sustainable renewable energy sector”, according to Dr. Khaled bin Saleh Al-Sultan, president of the King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KA-CARE).

Dr. Al-Sultan said that the kingdom is working to build a renewable energy sector that includes industries, services, localisation of technology and qualification of human cadres.

Speaking at the tenth session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Dr. Al-Sultan said it is “necessary” to find a balanced mix of energy in the kingdom to achieve growth and prosperity and enhance energy security. The doctor specifically highlighted solar energy, wind energy, geothermal energy and waste conversion energy.

The KA-CARE president said that Saudi Arabia is one of the “leading arid climatic regions” keen to enable the take up of renewable energy.
