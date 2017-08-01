Shell announces partnership with the Netherlands for Expo 2020 Dubai

Shell UAE has signed an agreement to be a national partner of the Netherlands pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Beginning in October, Expo 2020 Dubai will host 192 countries and millions of visitors for a six-month celebration of human brilliance and achievement in the United Arab Emirates, and highlight the country’s place in the modern world.

The announcement took place at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi in the presence of Hans Sandee, Commissioner General for the Dutch Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Ali Al-Janabi, Country Chairman of Shell in the UAE.

Ali Al-Janabi said, “We are truly excited to be part of the Netherlands pavilion at the region’s largest event, to showcase Shell’s energy innovations and engage visitors on the crucial importance of energy to the modern world,” adding that, “this complements our vibrant 80-year history and partnership in the UAE; and our participation in the Netherlands pavilion is a natural fit given Shell’s Dutch heritage, which dates back to the merger between Shell Transport and Trading and Royal Dutch over a century ago. ”

His Excellency Lody Embrechts, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, who also attended the announcement, said, “Energy transition is of great importance for now and for the future, and it is precisely in that area that we look forward to our cooperation with Shell and their commitment as a sponsor of the Dutch participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Also commenting on the signing, Hans Sandee, the Dutch Commissioner General for Expo 2020, said, “I warmly welcome Shell as a sponsor of our Dutch Pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai. We look forward to offering renewable energy solutions on a global-levelled platform.”

During the event, Shell will host discussions and events with company leaders and experts to engage and inspire visitors around the changing global energy system and energy innovations. These will include talks with the Shell Scenarios team to discuss possible energy pathways in decades to come.

In line with Expo 2020’s three key subthemes of opportunity, mobility and sustainability, Shell will also introduce visitors to the most exciting technologies it uses to produce conventional and new energies.

Shell will also bring its flagship Make the Future event to the Middle East region for the first time. It is aimed at engaging young people about innovative projects that Shell is developing to help create a more sustainable, energy-rich, lower carbon future.