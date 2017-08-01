James Fisher Offshore mergers with sister company

James Fisher Offshore (JFO), strengthens its position as a global life of field support provider of specialist offshore engineering solutions, consolidating its services with those of its sister company, James Fisher Subsea Excavation (JFSE).

The merger brings JFSE, the leading subsea excavation service company with the world’s largest range of inhouse excavation equipment, experience and expertise, under the banner of JFO.

The combined portfolio enhances JFO’s ability to support its clients across the oil and gas and offshore renewables markets globally and further delivers on its internationalisation and growth strategy.

Decommissioning will continue to be a key focus, with 2019 presenting significant international opportunities for both companies that are set to continue throughout 2020 under the JFO banner. The amalgamation also presents significant growth opportunity in the UK offshore renewables market.

Jack Davidson, MD of JFO commented: “The merger with JFSE is a really exciting development for JFO, better placing us to deliver the innovative and integrated solutions our customers need and expect across a wider geographic and sector range - delivering significant time and cost savings.

The key management team remains in place and integration is well underway. The experience and excellence of our team is what differentiates JFO across our customer bases and we’ve worked closely with our colleagues from our sister company for many years - they share our vision and values and will positively augment our team and capabilities”