Middle East set to contribute 17% of global new-build trunk petroleum products pipeline length additions by 2023, says GlobalData

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 19 January 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

The Middle East is expected to contribute 17% of global new-build trunk/transmission petroleum products pipeline length additions by 2023, says GlobalData.

The company’s latest report, ‘Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Petroleum Products Pipelines’, reveals that the Middle East is likely to have new-build petroleum products pipeline length of 3,483km by 2023.

Varun Ette, Oil and Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The Middle East is expected to begin operations of 11 trunk pipelines by 2023. Abadan–Rey is the longest upcoming petroleum products pipeline in the region with a length of 920km. The pipeline is slated to commence operations in 2020.”

GlobalData identifies Iran as the potential top contributor to the regional new-build petroleum products pipelines, with five upcoming pipelines with a total length of 2,654km. All the pipelines proposed in the country are planned pipelines with identified development.

Ette concludes: “Saudi Arabia is the second highest contributor to the Middle East’s pipeline length additions by 2023. Yanbu–North Jeddah I and Yanbu–North Jeddah II are the only upcoming planned petroleum products pipelines with proposed lengths of 333.5km each. Both are expected to start operations in 2021.”


