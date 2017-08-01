Sound Energy receives approval for Morocco’s Tendrara gas pipeline

Upstream company Sound Energy has received approval from Morocco’s authorities to build and operate a new gas pipeline in the country.

The Tendrara Gas Export Pipeline will connect the proposed gas treatment plant and compression station to Gazoduc Maghreb Europe pipeline.

The pipeline, 120 km long and 20 inch wide, will cross the Matarka Commune (Province of Figuig) and Merija Commune (Province of Jerada) to reach the delivery point of the GME.

Sound Energy is continuing to work on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer funding solution for the infrastructure at the Tendrara Concession and is also progressing the previously announced proposed sale of a substantial stake in its Eastern Morocco portfolio, the company said in a statement.

Sound Energy said the developments are important milestones in the process to develop and commercialise the Tendrara Concession as the company progresses towards the final investment decision.