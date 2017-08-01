BP CFO to retire, to be succeeded by Murray Auchincloss

Oil & Gas
News
BP CFO to retire, to be succeeded by Murray Auchincloss
Published: 21 January 2020 - 1:15 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Brian Gilvary, BP chief financial officer (CFO), has decided to retire from the company and step down from the BP board on 30 June 2020. Gilvary has had a 34-year career with BP, including more eight years as CFO.

He will be succeeded by Murray Auchincloss, currently CFO of BP’s upstream segment, who will take up the role of BP CFO and join the board on 1 July 2020. Gilvary and Auchincloss will work together between now and the end of June to ensure an orderly transition.

BP chairman Helge Lund said: “We will miss Brian’s financial stewardship and strategic insights. He is one of the architects of today’s BP, key to its transformation into a safer, simpler and stronger company. After a thorough selection process, the board is pleased to have chosen Murray as BP’s next CFO. With his international financial and commercial experience and a deep understanding of the whole group, he will play an important role as BP continues to develop in a fast-changing energy market. On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Brian for all he has done for BP and look forward to welcoming Murray to the board.”

Bob Dudley, BP group chief executive said: “I have worked closely with Brian for more than two decades and have always valued his financial expertise, strategic guidance and his unwavering dedication to the company. It is difficult to overstate the contribution he has made to BP: few CFOs have faced challenges of the scale that he has, and far fewer have managed them as successfully. As now we both approach retirement, I will miss working with him.”

Brian Gilvary said: “My career with BP has been a privilege, bringing opportunities and challenges that I could not have imagined when I first started out. But now is the right time to move on: BP is in good shape – strong and ready to face the future with new leadership. I am especially proud of the talented and diverse team of people we have built and all that we have achieved together – I’m certain BP will be in good hands.”

Bernard Looney, currently chief executive Upstream and BP group chief executive from 5 February 2020, said: “All of us at BP will greatly miss Brian’s clarity of thought, his candour and his commitment to the company. I appreciate that he has agreed to stay in post until mid-year to ensure a successful handover to Murray. I have worked side-by-side with Murray for many years and have the utmost confidence in his ability to step into this critical role.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Swissterminal and DP World enter strategic partnership
    Xylem supports local authorities for swift pump out of rainwater in the UAE, following heavy flooding
      Battery storage, smart grid, and energy efficiency VC funding slumps by 18% in 2019 – report
        Etihad Aviation Training first in the Middle East to secure European approval to train Boeing 777, 787 pilots
          Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi plans Beethoven concert

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi