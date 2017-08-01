SNC-Lavalin wins engineering contract from Al Dhafra Petroleum

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 21 January 2020 - 12:30 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin
SNC-Lavalin won an engineering services contract from Al Dhafra Petroleum, a joint venture company between ADNOC, the Korea National Oil Corporation and GS Energy.

Under the nine-month agreement, SNC-Lavalin will provide front-end engineering and design (FEED) services for the second phase of the Haliba field, located in Al Dhafra Petroleum’s concession area. The project’s aim is to develop surface facilities for long-term production as well as future production prospects near Haliba. The contract scope of work includes verification of the conceptual studies and design, carrying out FEED to develop surface facilities required for processing production from the main plant and its north and south extension areas, execution planning, and designing facilities to handle production from other close-by prospects.

“This contract is aligned with our focus to leverage our extensive expertise and experience across our comprehensive spectrum of end-to-end services to our clients,” said Craig Muir, president, resources at SNC-Lavalin. “We are committed to delivering the highest quality services to our client and help them achieve their objectives. Our teams will ensure we bring the technical knowhow, agility and innovative solutions that we are known for to this project.”

Al Dhafra Petroleum was established in 2014 as an ADNOC joint venture company with the Korean National Oil Corporation and GS Energy, to explore and develop untapped fields in its concession area by leveraging innovation and an agile operating model to improve efficiency and maximize value. Its goal is to unlock hydrocarbon resources in the emirate and drive a more profitable upstream business in line with ADNOC’s 2030 Smart Growth Strategy.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Swissterminal and DP World enter strategic partnership
    Xylem supports local authorities for swift pump out of rainwater in the UAE, following heavy flooding
      Battery storage, smart grid, and energy efficiency VC funding slumps by 18% in 2019 – report
        Etihad Aviation Training first in the Middle East to secure European approval to train Boeing 777, 787 pilots
          Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi plans Beethoven concert

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi