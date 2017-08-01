New regional director appointment for Sparrows in Middle East, India and Caspian

New regional director appointment for Sparrows in Middle East, India and Caspian
Sparrows Group has announced the further strengthening of its global leadership team with the appointment of a new regional director to oversee operations in the Middle East, India and Caspian (MEIC).

Dave Morrow, who joined the specialist equipment and integrated engineering services firm this month (January) and is based in Dubai, has more than 20 years’ experience in the drilling sector, specialising in the development and implementation of business growth strategies.

In his career to date, Morrow most recently held the senior vice president role for the Eastern Hemisphere position at Seadrill, which he joined in 2011. Prior to this he spent almost a decade at Nabors Industries with seven years in the regional general manager role for the Middle East and Africa, and five years at Ensco Plc where he was part of the operations management team and also led the commercial team for the Eastern Hemisphere.

Sparrows’ MEIC and Asia Pacific (APAC) operations had previously been managed jointly under the supervision of one single director but the recent upsurge in demand for Sparrows’ services led the company to split responsibility for the geographies.

Morrow said: “Sparrows has a world-class reputation and I’m excited to have joined the team at such a pivotal moment while it accelerates growth across the oil and gas sector in the region, particularly in the developing drilling market.

“The breadth and depth of Sparrows’ service offering combined with its experienced teams and vast heritage, has provided me with an excellent opportunity to focus on the key countries of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Kazakhstan.”

Sparrows CEO, Mitchell, added: “Dave’s background and experience managing drilling contractors, combined with his track record in our key strategic locations for 2020 will prove invaluable as we separate out the MEIC and APAC regions to maximise the potential in both areas. We now have the drive, energy and ambition overseeing both teams to make a commercial difference, continue to get the work done safely and efficiently, and achieve our goals.”

