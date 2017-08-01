Oil demand to exceed 100mbpd in 2020: OPEC

Oil & Gas
News
Oil demand to exceed 100mbpd in 2020: OPEC
Published: 23 January 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is projecting global oil demand of 100.98mn barrels per day in 2020, up 1.2mbpd compared to 2019.

OPEC revealed that oil demand in the US and Europe, as well as Pacific countries, will rise to 48.08mbpd in 2020, up slightly from 47.99mbpd in 2019.

In the Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Asian countrires including India, demand will increase to 33.79mbpd, up from 33.11mbpd in 2019. China and some European countries will see combined demand of 19.11mbpd, up from 18.66mbpd in 2019

