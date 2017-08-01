Wood secures two-year extension for Aramco unconventional gas contract

Wood secures two-year extension for Aramco unconventional gas contract
Published: 23 January 2020 - 11:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin
Wood has secured a two-year extension to its in-Kingdom and out-of Kingdom contracts with Saudi Aramco’s subsidiary, Aramco Overseas Company B.V. (AOC) for its unconventional gas programme, extending awards originally secured in 2014.

Wood’s project execution teams will continue to work closely with Saudi Aramco to develop innovative engineering design and implementation strategies to deliver the programme’s primary objective to produce and deliver significant volumes of gas from shale and tight gas reservoirs.

Unconventional gas is key to meeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s growing energy needs, with cleaner burning natural gas for domestic power generation. Developing unconventional resources requires logistics that differ from those of standard conventional gas as well as a bespoke strategy to maximise efficiency and economic viability.

Dave Stewart, CEO of Wood’s Asset Solutions business in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia, comments: “We are delighted to continue our role as the main engineering services provider on this programme. Saudi Aramco is a strategically important customer in the region, and we look forward to continuing our close partnership with them and furthering our commitment to building capability in-Kingdom.”

“This extension demonstrates Saudi Aramco’s confidence in our teams in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and in our centre of excellence in Reading, UK, to deliver safe, on-time and efficient solutions to meet and exceed requirements on this uniquely challenging project.”
