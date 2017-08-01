ENI CEO would likely step down if found guilty in Nigeria corruption case

ENI CEO would likely step down if found guilty in Nigeria corruption case
Published: 28 January 2020
ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi told the Wall Street Journal that if found guilty by an Italian court of corruption in Nigeria, he would likely step down from his role rather than wait for lengthy appeals.

Descalzi and others are accused of paying bribes in 2011 to facilitate the $1.3bn deal for the OPL 245 offshore oilfield. He denied any involvement in illegal activity, and said his work at ENI was not yet complete.

ENI is controlled by the Italian government, and a verdict for the case should be issued later this year. Under Italian law, it can be appealed twice.

