EU antitrust regulators to rule on Aramco's $69.1bn SABIC acquisition in February

Oil & Gas
News
EU antitrust regulators to rule on Aramco's $69.1bn SABIC acquisition in February
Published: 28 January 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

EU antitrust regulators will make a ruling on Saudi Aramco's $69.1bn acquisition of a 70% stake in SABIC by 27 February, Reuters reported, citing a European Commission filing.

Saudi Aramco agreed to acquire 70% of SABIC from the nation's sovereign wealth fund, the PIF, in a move that would strengthen its downstream portfolio and vertical integration, while providing liquidity to the PIF, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's primary vehicle for economic diversification.

If it does not clear the deal and believes that the deal could hurt competition, the Commission can open an investigation of up to five months. Indian authorities and other countries' antitrust organisations have already approved the deal.

READ: Saudi Aramco's $69.1bn SABIC acquisition leads MENA M&A transactions in first half of 2019


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

AVEVA worldwide survey reveals three key investment priorities for organisational digital transformation agenda
    Accenture study: Firms investing in scaling technology innovation generate more than twice revenue growth
      GlobalData report: North America incurs highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2019
        Petro Rabigh chairman resigns, new chairman appointed
          Emerson launches modular industrial displays to minimise lifecycle cost in industrial applications

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces