OPEC reportedly considering deeper cuts following coronavirus fears

Oil & Gas
News
OPEC reportedly considering deeper cuts following coronavirus fears
Published: 28 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

OPEC and its allies, collectively OPEC+, have started talks about potentially deepening oil production cuts if the coronavirus outbreak continues to stifle oil prices, the Financial Times reported. Brent crude dipped below $60 per barrel to $58 per barrel, a three month low.

"They are prepared to do anything if there is a need," said an anonymous OPEC source. "They are watching the market closely."

OPEC+ is already considering extending its cuts, potentially until the end of 2020, but could look at "cutting deeper," the source said.

Saudi Energy Minister urged calm, likening the "extreme pessimism" in the market today to the 2003 SARS epidemic.

“The current impact on global markets, including oil and other commodities, is primarily driven by psychological factors and extremely negative expectations adopted by some market participants despite its very limited impact on global oil demand,” he said in a statement.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

AVEVA worldwide survey reveals three key investment priorities for organisational digital transformation agenda
    Accenture study: Firms investing in scaling technology innovation generate more than twice revenue growth
      GlobalData report: North America incurs highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2019
        Petro Rabigh chairman resigns, new chairman appointed
          Emerson launches modular industrial displays to minimise lifecycle cost in industrial applications

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces