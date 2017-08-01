Samsung Engineering wins $1.85bn Aramco gas storage contract

Samsung Engineering signed a $1.85bn contract for the Aramco HUGRS (Hawiyah Unayzah Gas Reservoir Storage) project.

The project is located at Hawiyah, 260km east of Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh, and includes gas injection facility of 1,500 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD); and a gas reprocessing facility of 2,000 MMSCFD. It is a project to introduce surplus sales gas into existing well during winter and reproduce gas to match the increase in demand in the summer, due to regional characteristics, it said.Samsung Engineering will execute the whole engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) process and expects the Aramco HUGRS to be completed in 2023.The scope of work includes gas injection facility with booster compressors and injection compressors, gas reproduction facility with reproduction compressors and slug catchers as well as utilities and offsite facilities, it said.“Samsung Engineering is confident in the success of this project, based on its rich local experience in Saudi Arabia and its strong partnership with the client. Since its first entry into Saudi Arabia in 2003, Samsung Engineering has carried out more than 30 projects worth about $15 billion, half of which are Aramco projects,” it said.Samsung Engineering’s President & CEO Sungan Choi stated: “Samsung Engineering is honoured to receive this contract and believes that our previous regional experience, engineering excellence and partnership with the client lead to this order. Continuing to provide safe and quality projects, Samsung Engineering will ensure that this project will leave a mark in Saudi Arabia and will lead to build on our position in the Middle East overall.”