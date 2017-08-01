PDO drills 1,000th well at Marmul

Oil & Gas
News
PDO drills 1,000th well at Marmul
Published: 30 January 2020 - 9:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has drilled the 1,000th well at the Marmul Rahab Thuleilat Qaharir cluster.

This was part of an accelerated programme to boost production through secondary recovery.

"It is quite remarkable what Marmul has accomplished to date, and the vision is to grow further with another 1,000 wells in the future," said PDO Oil South Director Salim Al Sikaiti, according to Oman News Agency.

“It is great to see the Marmul cluster sustaining high oil rates after 40 years of extended production, given the advanced maturity of some of these fields and their respective developments," he continued.

The cluster currently holds a significant portfolio of hydrocarbon volumes contributing an average of 81,600 barrels per day (bpd). Approximately 500 more wells will be drilled in the coming few years in various fields in the cluster through the Marmul Polymer Phase 3 development and denser waterflood in-fill projects that will further boost production and add to the nation’s reserves, Oman News Agency reported.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

McDermott to proceed with FEED phase of residue oil conversion project for Beowulf Energy at Preem refinery in Sweden
    Borealis renews its long-term commitment to UAE educational and social organisations at signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi
      Air Liquide Arabia's Yanbu pipeline network kickstarts hydrogen supply
        Fluor to provide project management consultancy services for BPCL’s polyols petrochemicals project in India
          Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures makes $5mn investment into VAKT, joins platform

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
              Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                  Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week