PDO drills 1,000th well at Marmul

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has drilled the 1,000th well at the Marmul Rahab Thuleilat Qaharir cluster.

This was part of an accelerated programme to boost production through secondary recovery.

"It is quite remarkable what Marmul has accomplished to date, and the vision is to grow further with another 1,000 wells in the future," said PDO Oil South Director Salim Al Sikaiti, according to Oman News Agency.

“It is great to see the Marmul cluster sustaining high oil rates after 40 years of extended production, given the advanced maturity of some of these fields and their respective developments," he continued.

The cluster currently holds a significant portfolio of hydrocarbon volumes contributing an average of 81,600 barrels per day (bpd). Approximately 500 more wells will be drilled in the coming few years in various fields in the cluster through the Marmul Polymer Phase 3 development and denser waterflood in-fill projects that will further boost production and add to the nation’s reserves, Oman News Agency reported.