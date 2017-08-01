Total sells 50% stake in its French solar and wind portfolio for $165mn

Oil & Gas
News
Total sells 50% stake in its French solar and wind portfolio for $165mn
Total Chief Executive Officer CEO Patrick Pouyanne addresses a press conference to present the new Total Spring gas and electricity offer on October 5 2017 in Paris AFP PHOTO ERIC PIERMONT Photo credit should read ERIC PIERMONTAFPGetty ImagesPouyanne111
Published: 30 January 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Total, through Total Quadran - its renewable electricity production subsidiary in France, and Banque des Territoires have signed an agreement upon which Banque des Territoires takes a 50% equity stake in Total Quadran’s portfolio of solar and wind energy assets in France of a total capacity of 143 MW. This portfolio consists of 11 wind farms and 35 solar power plants, with a cumulative capacity of 96 MW and 47 MW respectively and has been valued at around $330mn in this transaction.

The entry of Banque des Territoires into both portfolios alongside Total Quadran will enable Total Quadran to pursue further development of renewable energy projects in France in partnership with a locally established payer committed to regional development.

“The entry of a new partner into our projects in operation follows the refinancing performed earlier this year and is in line with our renewables development business model, aiming to achieve over 10% return on equity”, said Philippe Sauquet, president of gas, renewables and power at Total.

"We invest in renewable energies to support stakeholders and public policies actively engaged in energy transition and the development of more sustainable and environmentally friendly communities. This acquisition fully supports our ambition: helping to roll out new renewable energy projects in France,” said Emmanuel Legrand, director of the Department of Energy and Ecological Transition at Banque des Territoires.

Through Banque des Territoires, Caisse des Dépôts takes environmental, social and governance factors into account in its investment decisions. This structuring transaction is yet another illustration of its commitment to these major issues.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

France News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ADNOC partners with Total to use drones in search for oil and gas resources
    French oil and gas industry represented by 44 companies at ADIPEC
      IEA report: Time to act as global energy efficiency progress drops to slowest rate since start of decade
        Nexans to supply power cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm project
          World Energy Council appoints Dr Angela Wikinson as new secretary general and CEO

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall