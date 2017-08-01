Iran plans 1bcm gas output: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that measure have been taken to increase Iran's natural gas production capacity to 1bn cubic metres per day by the next Iranian calendar year, starting 21 March, according to the president's website.

He added taht these goals should be pursed responsibily. "We are in the winter.... Domestic consumption of gas is roughly 600 mcm which is a huge figure but gas is being supplied without any interruptions in the country. Moreover, there are plans to bring the country’s gas production capacity to a billion cubic meters per day next year which is a great achievement.”