Iran plans 1bcm gas output: Rouhani

Oil & Gas
News
Iran plans 1bcm gas output: Rouhani
Published: 31 January 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that measure have been taken to increase Iran's natural gas production capacity to 1bn cubic metres per day by the next Iranian calendar year, starting 21 March, according to the president's website.

He added taht these goals should be pursed responsibily. "We are in the winter.... Domestic consumption of gas is roughly 600 mcm which is a huge figure but gas is being supplied without any interruptions in the country. Moreover, there are plans to bring the country’s gas production capacity to a billion cubic meters per day next year which is a great achievement.”

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Myklebust lands latest Sølvtrans contract
    Saudi Arabia World Trade Forum comes to Riyadh
      Xeneta container rates alert
        GEMS Dubai American Academy launches the Center of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics
          2019 – A year marked by difficult market conditions and product-related challenges

            More related galleries

            Photos: W Abu Dhabi opens Garage F&B venue
              Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
                Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                  Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                    Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall