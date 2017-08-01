Halliburton presents multimillion dollar software grant to King Abdulaziz University

Halliburton presents multimillion dollar software grant to King Abdulaziz University
Published: 5 January 2020 - 11:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Halliburton Landmark today announced it presented a multimillion dollar educational software grant to King Abdulaziz University in Saudi Arabia to train and prepare the next generation of Saudi oil and gas engineers and geoscientists.

The three-year license provides students and faculty with access to Landmark’s DecisionSpace® enterprise software platform including seismic processing, geophysics and geosciences, drilling and production and data management. Students will gain hands-on experience by applying their scientific coursework to real-world applications.

"We are proud of our relationship with King Abdulaziz University and recognize the importance of providing students with opportunities to develop their skills using the industry’s latest technology," said Sid Whyte, senior vice president of the Middle East and North Africa Region. "This grant demonstrates our commitment to growing local talent and employment in country."

The grant aligns with Halliburton’s support of Saudi Aramco’s In Kingdom Total Value Add Program (IKTVA), a strategic initiative to increase localization of goods and services for Saudi citizens. It also supports Vision 2030 by increasing foreign investment in technology and creating new opportunities for economic development.

Halliburton made the contribution through the company’s University Grants Program, which provides renewable software licenses to qualified academic institutions.


