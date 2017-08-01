PDO awards contracts worth $130mn to Petrofac

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) awarded a contract and additional scope of work to Petrofac with a combined value of approximately $130mn.

"This latest project award under the long-term framework agreement with PDO for Mabrouk North East, and additional scope of work for the Yibal Khuff Project, both further underpin our significant track record and commitment to delivering value in Oman," said Elie Lahoud, group managing director of engineering and construction at Petrofac. "Our focus will remain on safe operations and maximising in-country value through the continued development of local workforce competence and strong supply chain partnerships."

The contract falls under a 10-year framework agreement signed between the pair in 2017, and covers engineering, procurement, and construction management for the Mabrouk North East Development Project.

The full field development of Mabrouk North East field is planned to be executed in a phased approach. The 34-month project scope awarded involves the development of 16 gas producing wells and export of the production to the Saih Rawl Central Processing Plant. The project will be integrated with the Mabrouk North East Line Pipe Procurement Project, which was awarded to Petrofac in June 2019.

The other scope of work awarded involves the Yibal Khuff Project, which was originally awarded to Petrofac in June 2015 and is currently in an advanced phase of construction and pre-commissioning. The additional scope of work will see Petrofac provide further services for PDO’s Yibal Khuff Project. This 20-month contract includes detailed engineering, procurement, and support for construction and commissioning of nine additional wells to improve overall plant production, and laying of gas pipeline from Yibal A to the main processing facility.