PDO awards contracts worth $130mn to Petrofac

Oil & Gas
News
PDO awards contracts worth $130mn to Petrofac
Published: 5 January 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) awarded a contract and additional scope of work to Petrofac with a combined value of approximately $130mn.

"This latest project award under the long-term framework agreement with PDO for Mabrouk North East, and additional scope of work for the Yibal Khuff Project, both further underpin our significant track record and commitment to delivering value in Oman," said Elie Lahoud, group managing director of engineering and construction at Petrofac. "Our focus will remain on safe operations and maximising in-country value through the continued development of local workforce competence and strong supply chain partnerships."

The contract falls under a 10-year framework agreement signed between the pair in 2017, and covers engineering, procurement, and construction management for the Mabrouk North East Development Project.

The full field development of Mabrouk North East field is planned to be executed in a phased approach. The 34-month project scope awarded involves the development of 16 gas producing wells and export of the production to the Saih Rawl Central Processing Plant. The project will be integrated with the Mabrouk North East Line Pipe Procurement Project, which was awarded to Petrofac in June 2019.

The other scope of work awarded involves the Yibal Khuff Project, which was originally awarded to Petrofac in June 2015 and is currently in an advanced phase of construction and pre-commissioning. The additional scope of work will see Petrofac provide further services for PDO’s Yibal Khuff Project. This 20-month contract includes detailed engineering, procurement, and support for construction and commissioning of nine additional wells to improve overall plant production, and laying of gas pipeline from Yibal A to the main processing facility.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser leads ICIS Top 40 Power Players 2019 ranking
    2019 RPME Power 50: Nadeem Raza, group CEO, DIA33
      2019 RPME Power 50: Khalid Al Hamid, president, SASREF
        Oman launches $100mn SPV for renewables projects
          ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide

            More related galleries

            Photos: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                PHOTOS: F&B at Address Sky View
                  Photos: New Year's Eve experiences across the UAE
                    Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5