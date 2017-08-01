Oil spikes to $70 per barrel on large US crude inventory draw

Oil & Gas
News
Oil spikes to $70 per barrel on large US crude inventory draw
Published: 6 January 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Brent crude jumped to $70 per barrel after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) released a report noting a far deeper than expected decline in crude inventories for the last week of 2019.

US commercial crude inventories decreased by 11.5mn barrels during that week, whereas analysts predicted a decline of approximately 3mn barrels after the EIA noted a 5.5mn barrel draw the previous week.

It noted that crude oil inventories are at the five year average for this time of the year, at 429.9mn barrels.

This increase follows a small increase in prices due to a US airstrike near Baghdad airport which killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, as well as an Iraqi commander. The strike sparking concerns about escalating conflict in the region, and the potential impact on supply.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Iran News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Saudi Arabia received distress signal from damaged Iran tanker
    Iran discovers natural gas field with 13tcf recoverable reserves
      Iranian tanker struck in Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, changes course to Iran
        Iran wants "to be friends with all regional countries": Bijan Zanganeh
          Iran building $1.8bn pipeline to bypass Strait of Hormuz

            More related galleries

            Photos: Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                PHOTOS: F&B at Address Sky View
                  Photos: New Year's Eve experiences across the UAE
                    Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5