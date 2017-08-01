Tenable appoints new vice president of operational technology security

Tenable appoints new vice president of operational technology security
Published: 6 January 2020 - noon
By: Carla Sertin
Tenable has appointed Marty Edwards, an expert in cybersecurity for industrial control systems and operational technology (OT), as vice president of OT security.

“OT is part of the modern attack surface and CISOs are being tasked with securing OT systems alongside traditional IT,” said Renaud Deraison, co-founder and CTO of Tenable. “Together with Indegy, we’re going to deliver the industry’s first unified, risk-based view of IT and OT security. Adding Marty Edwards, one of the foremost and most sought-after industrial cybersecurity experts, to our OT bench is another testament to our growing expertise in this space and to our commitment to pioneering new solutions for the next wave of IT/OT convergence.”

At Tenable, Edwards will serve as an evangelist for the company’s OT security vision, with a particular focus on furthering government and industry initiatives to improve critical infrastructure security. Edwards and his team will help ensure organisations address OT security as part of their risk conversations. He will report to the office of the CTO.

Edwards joins Tenable from the International Society of Automation (ISA), where he was the Director of Strategic Initiatives. In this role, he worked closely with government and industry leaders to help strengthen the cyber defenses of critical infrastructure. Before that, Edwards was the longest-serving Director of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team (ICS-CERT.)

“Tenable uniquely understands the security challenges of dynamic computing environments — from traditional IT to OT to modern assets — and is bringing innovative solutions to market to solve them head-on,” said Edwards. “I’m very excited to join the Tenable team and I’m looking forward to helping customers around the world understand and reduce their cyber risk in the digital era.”

