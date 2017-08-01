Egypt awards Red Sea exploration concessions to Shell, Chevron, and Mubadala

Oil & Gas
News
Egypt awards Red Sea exploration concessions to Shell, Chevron, and Mubadala
Published: 7 January 2020 - 12:45 p.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Egypt has awarded Shell, Mubadala, and Chevron exploration rights in the Red Sea. Chevron and Shell each won one block, and a third block was awarded to Shell and Mubadala.

The three concessions cover a combined 10,000sqkm, and will require a minimum investment of $326mn. The licensing round started in February, following Egypt's gas boom in multiple regions.

Saudi Arabia has also discovered large amounts of gas in the Red Sea, and is planning to conduct feasibility studies. It will use its autonomous subsea seismic acquisition fleet for its Red Sea exploration efforts, which are expected to intensify in the next two years.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Report: RevPAR in KSA grows considerably
    Towards an energy mix: The role of conventional power sources in the changing energy landscape
      Siemens signs smart energy scheme deal with Saudi’s Tarshid
        DME Oman to price Kuwaiti crude oil from February 2020
          ACWA Power, SABIC partner to elevate local content in the renewable energy sector in Saudi Arabia

            More related galleries

            Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
              Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16
                  In pictures: Films at the Reel Palestine Film Festival 2020
                    Photos: Afternoon T at The Merchant House, Bahrain