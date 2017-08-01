Emerson introduces ISO/IEC accreditation to psychrometric lab in Dubai

Emerson has introduced ISO/IEC accreditation for its Psychrometric lab in Dubai, which will support its Commercial & Residential Solutions businesses. The accreditation, awarded by the GCC Accreditation Centre, will provide customers a platform to test performance of their air conditioners with expected capacities ranging from 1.5 to 20 TR air conditioners, and heat pumps with capacities ranging from 1.5 to 13 TR.

“Emerson has always believed in driving innovation and delivering excellence, and the ISO/IEC accreditation is a testament to the commitment to quality products and systems” said Sridar Narayanswami, president of commercial and residential solutions, Middle East and Africa.

According to Vadivelan Kannan, director of technical services for commercial and residential solutions, Middle East and Africa, “The ISO/IEC17025:2017 demonstrates consistency and high quality testing standards, it also underlines that our efforts are in line with our customers’ needs. Our customers can now conduct comprehensive tests and analysis on their cooling systems and receive test reports directly from the ISO-accredited Emerson test lab.”

The ISO certification awarded by the GCC Accreditation Center signifies the Emerson test lab meets both technical competence and management system requirements to consistently deliver technically valid test results for the defined scope.