Tristar Group acquires logistics land in Oman's Port of Duqm

Tristar Group has acquired more than 11,000 sqm of logistics land in the Port of Duqm. It will have a 3,048 sqm covered warehouse with a capacity of 5,000 pallet position, and an open yard for future expansion. The logistics warehouse project will offer 3PL and 4PL services.

Tristar also has a new 15,000 sqm facility located in the Rusayl Industrial Estate Phase 2, with an office building, a warehouse with a capacity of 1,000 pallet position, a five-bay workshop with two inspection pits, and a washdown bay. It can store products outside and inside the warehouse.



The facility offers Port Marine Services at various Ports and Anchorage areas in Oman by transporting crew, supplying fresh water, stores, lube oil, and gas oil; and providing marine logistics.



At a recent lease agreement signing ceremony, Eugene Mayne, Group CEO of Tristar said: “The expansion of our presence in Oman to Duqm further strengthens our value proposition as we continue to serve the future requirements of our international oil and gas customers as well as major local companies, with the highest level of operational and international safety standards. We constantly seek to build partnerships through which we can expand our service offering to our customers across the GCC and beyond, and the Port of Duqm provides us with the perfect platform to do so.”



Reggy Vermeulen (seated 2nd right), CEO of Port of Duqm added: “We are committed to offer continuous support to Tristar Group in setting up its facility in Duqm and aims to continue giving the best customer experience and value offerings to its clients globally and locally. By attracting such leading logistic service provider to our logistics area we aim to confirm Port of Duqm’s position as the center of excellence serving the oil and gas industry in the Sultanate of Oman and beyond.”



Tristar established its presence in Muscat, Oman in 2002 and is now a key transporter for major international and local oil and gas companies. It operates across 20 countries within three continents.