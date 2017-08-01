OPEC secretary-general says Iraq oil production unaffected by regional instability

Oil & Gas
News
OPEC secretary-general says Iraq oil production unaffected by regional instability
Paris FRANCE Acting OPEC secretary general Mohammed Barkindo talks 07 April 2006 during the 7th International Oil Summit in Paris AFP PHOTO FRANCOIS GUILLOT Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOTAFPGetty Images
Published: 9 January 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

OPEC Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo said that Iraq's oil production is secure and it should be able to reach compliance with the production cuts set by the organisation in December 2019, despite recent geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

US President Donald Trump launched an attack that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq, with Iran retaliating through an attack on US bases in Iraq.

"The facilities are secure in Iraq, and their production is continued, unaffected," Barkindo said during a forum in Abu Dhabi, when asked if Iraq and Nigeria could reach full compliance. A recent survey by Reuters found that in December, output from Nigeria dipped 80,000 barrels per day, and Iraq cut supply by 50,000bpd, putting Iraq's compliance at 59%, up from 23% in November.

"We are optimistic that, in the course of time, [Nigeria and Iraq] will be able to reach 100% [compliance]," he continued.

"What we are working on now is how we can assist all countries to raise their level of conformity to 100% so we can continue to give comfort to the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia] that they will be able to play this noble role that they are playing," Barkindo added.

Saudi Arabia agreed to the new OPEC+ deal on the condition that Iraq and Nigeria comply with their portion of the cuts. The kingdom has made additional cuts from its own production, acting as a swing producer.

Barkindo also sent a message to Trump, noting that OPEC could not be solely responsible for maintaining a stable oil market.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

The acciona 100% ecopowered makes history at Saudi Arabia Dakar rally
    Report: RevPAR in KSA grows considerably
      Towards an energy mix: The role of conventional power sources in the changing energy landscape
        Siemens signs smart energy scheme deal with Saudi’s Tarshid
          DME Oman to price Kuwaiti crude oil from February 2020

            More related galleries

            Power List: Women in Hospitality - 5-1
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: Vanitas at Palazzo Versace Dubai
                  Photos: Taj Fateh Prakash Palace
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6