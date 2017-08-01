New gas discovery in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt

The new discovery is located in 22 meters of water depth, 11 km from the coast and 12 km North-West from the Nooros field and about 1 km west of the Baltim South West field, both already in production.
The well discovered a single 152 meters thick gas column within the Messinian age sandstones of the Abu Madi formation with excellent petrophysical properties. The well will be tested for production.
Eni, together with its partners BP and Total, in coordination with the Egyptian Petroleum Sector, will begin screening the development options of this new discovery, with the aim of “fast tracking” production through synergies with the area's existing infrastructures.
In parallel with the development activities associated with this new discovery, Eni will continue to explore the "Great Nooros Area" with the drilling, this year, of another exploration well called Nidoco NW-1 DIR, located in the Abu Madi West concession.
In the North El Hammad concession, which is in participation with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), Eni through its affiliate IEOC holds 37.5% interest, the role of Operator, BP holds the 37.5%, and Total holds the 25% of the Contractor interest