OPEC secretary-general and president discuss oil market

OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo met with Algerian energy minister and president of the OPEC Conference Abdelmadjid Attar to discuss market developments.

"Excellency, in these extraordinary times, it is extremely important to have enlightened and experienced leadership to guide our vessel through tubulent seas towards safe and secure lands," Barkindo said. "In this regard, we welcome you serving as Algeria's Head of Delegation and President of the OPEC Conference, to draw on your very rich rich experience in the oil sector."

Discussing oil market developments, Barkindo said, "OPEC and its non-OPEC partners of the Declaration of Cooperation have extended much needed support through their decisive set of actions on the supply side.

"Despite the significant prevailing challenges expected to be with us in the months ahead, we reamin optimistic that through hard work, solidarity and a continued focus on multilateral stakeholder engagement, we will once again return to a stronger, more stable oil market, a growing economy, and prosperity for the world's citizens," he added.

Attar called OPEC a group "which has survived the tests of time," and said that the organisation would come through the current crisis as well.