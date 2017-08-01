Kuwait Petroleum Corporation to ban recruitment of expat through 2021

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and its subsidiaries will stop recruiting expats in 2020 and 2021.

The Minister of Oil and Acting Minister of Electricity and Water Dr. Khaled Al-Fadhel made the announcement during a parliamentary committe session on Wednesday, state news agency KUNA reported.

He said that expatriates would not be hired for the rest of 2020 and 2021, and the number of special contracts for foreign workers would also be reduced.

He added that he "would not be inactive" to Kuwaiti citizens made redundant from national petroleum companies.