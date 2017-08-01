Tendeka awarded five-year contract extension with Oman operator

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 22 June 2020 - 8:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin
Completions service company Tendeka won a five-year contract extension to supply a major operator with zonal isolation technologies for all fields in Oman.

The multi-million-dollar contract extends a long-term partnership between the two companies, which was first established in 2002.

Tendeka’s SwellRight swellable packers work to reduce well construction costs, extend well life, and improve well integrity.

Osama Abazeed, Tendeka’s area manager for the GCC said: “The operator is one of our longest partnerships and we are extremely proud that, following this extension, we will have worked together for more than 20 years.

“This contract demonstrates our expertise in the zonal isolation market for the Middle East and showcases the quality of the technology and the service we provide. These sustainable solutions are recognised around the world to help reduce costs and extend the life of wells.

“This award coincides with the special achievement of installing our 10,000th swellable packer in Oman in February, demonstrating the importance of the Omani market for our technologies.”

