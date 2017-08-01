Rockwell Automation appoints new managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa

Effective from the 1st of June, Canninah Mapena is now heading up Rockwell Automation’s activity in Sub-Saharan Africa. Operating from the company’s offices in Randburg, Mapena will lead the business in the region and continue the implementation of Rockwell Automation’s global and pan-EMEA sales strategies and initiatives, with a focus on bringing the Connected Enterprise to Rockwell Automation customers across the Sub-Saharan region.



With extensive experience leading regional departments of other large American and European multinational industrial automation and software companies, she is well-placed to offer business development, improved customer relationship management, and strategic planning to drive Rockwell Automation’s growth in the region. In her new role, Mapena and her team will continue to increase customer intimacy and collaboration, driving sales through increased customer satisfaction.



On her new appointment, Mapena says: "I am delighted with this new opportunity at Rockwell Automation and look forward to bringing my expertise and experience to the Sub-Saharan African region and to contribute further to Rockwell Automation’s growth, delivering the best quality solutions to our customers.”



Mapena will be reporting to Sebastien Grau, Regional Sales Director for the Middle East, Turkey & Sub-Saharan Africa. “We welcome Canninah to the team and look forward to her contribution in reinforcing and expanding Rockwell Automation’s presence across the region. In her role, she will strengthen our team, focusing on customer satisfaction and developing our network of partners who we strongly rely on as part of our growth strategy,” says Grau.



Mapena’s background lies in both business and engineering, providing the perfect fit for this role. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Johannesburg, as well as an Electrical and Electronics Engineering degree from the University of the Witwatersrand. She will be taking over from Henry Craukamp, who has provided highly valued business contributions to Rockwell Automation for the past 12 years through various roles.