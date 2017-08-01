For smart time control applications

The new multifunctional MACX-TR timer relays from Phoenix Contact now make simple time control applications smart. The combination of pushbuttons and innovative OLED display allows easy operation directly at the device.

As an option, NFC communication and the smartphone app provide further setting options, such as the simultaneous configuration of several devices.

Shutdown and switch-on times can be set precisely using the intuitive menu navigation system. Specific time values save the need for converting and checking the entries. Moreover, password protection prevents unauthorized access. The countdown time and time diagrams can be easily read off from the high-contrast display. The OLED display is made of Organic Light Emitting Diodes. Just like LED, this is self-illuminating. Along with the good readability, the user benefits from high energy savings, a large viewing angle, and a low mounting depth, among other features. The devices, at just 22.5 mm, are available either with screw connection or Push-in connection technology.