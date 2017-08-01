Ghazeer field '99% ready' for start of production: BP Oman chief

Published: 28 June 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

A gas project at Ghazeer field in Oman is 99% ready for the start of production, BP Oman Chairman Eng. Yousef bin Mohammed al-Ojaili told state news agency Oman News Agency (ONA).

Al-Ojaili also said that gas production from the Khazzan gas project hit 1 billion cubic feet of gas per day, and will rise to 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas per day. Its 35,000 barrels of condensate produced per day will also double by the start of the Ghazeer gas project.

He added that the company has made $9.3 billion worth of investments into Block 61, which houses both Khazzan and Ghazeer fields. The company has targeted $16 billion of investments for the projects.

ONA reported that BP Oman is planning to reach 10.5 trillion cubic feet of gas production in Block 61.

In 2016, BP and Oman Oil Company Exploration & Production signed a revised agreement with the Ministry of Oil and Gas to expand the concession area in Block 61 for Khazzan to ensure the development of the project through well-controlled quotas. The expansion will extend the concession area of Block 61 south and west by about 1,000 square kilometres, adding to its current area of 2,700 square kilometres.

OQ company owns 30% of the project, while Petronas owns 10% and BP 60%.

