ADNOC Distribution opens 16 new sites in 2020

ADNOC Distribution the UAE’s leading fuel and convenience retailer, is bringing everyday essentials closer to its customers with its national network expansion in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Umm Al Quwain. Five new ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighborhood stations have been opened across Abu Dhabi in the month of May; in Al Reem Island, Shamkha Community, Khalifa City Chouifat, Manazef and Yas Acres, bringing the total number of ‘ADNOC On the go’ stations to 10 since the concept launched with the opening of the first station in Al Bateen in March of this year. These new neighborhood stations offer fueling and retail facilities located in areas where traditional stations are impractical. Customers are able to order from the ADNOC Oasis convenience store from the comfort of their car through a tablet device and collect their purchases from the dedicated drive-thru window.

Since the beginning of the year, a total of 15 new stations have opened across the UAE, including five traditional stations in Dubai. Of the five new stations in Dubai, two of these are located in the residential communities of Al Barsha South and Al Warqa, and one in the industrial area of Al Quoz, offering customers fueling and non-fueling solutions, such as convenience stores, quick service restaurants, car washes and lubricant change for vehicles. In the heart of the financial district, the new station at Business Bay provides fueling and retail convenience, with the final new opening in Muhaisnah, Deira, offering fueling and car wash facilities in the industrial area. These latest openings in Dubai bring ADNOC Distribution’s total number of operating stations in the emirate to 11, with several additional stations in the advanced stages of completion.

All new stations are digitally enabled, offering customers a fully contactless payment solution through the ADNOC Distribution App, as well as through other cashless payment methods, including Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

In addition to the recent station openings, the company has also launched its inaugural Vehicle Inspection Center in Umm Al Quwain, offering customers regulatory safety inspection and certification services.

“At this time, it is more important than ever that customers have necessities close to home. We want to ensure we continue to provide accessible convenience combined with the highest safety and hygiene standards,” said Ahmed Al Shamsi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADNOC Distribution.

“Our expansion in Dubai, the roll out of our new ‘ADNOC On the go’ neighborhood stations in Abu Dhabi, and our unwavering commitment to bringing our services closer to customers in all emirates are core to our growth strategy and we will continue to deliver on this commitment throughout the year ahead.”

Having set out an ambitious growth strategy, this reinforces the company’s strong commitment to delivering smart growth in 2020 and beyond and to providing convenient fuel and retail offerings to customers in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the rest of the UAE.