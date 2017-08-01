COVID-19 pandemic curtails the investment wave in petrochemical industry, says GlobalData

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 6 June 2020 - 10:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

With the impact of COVID-19 outbreak globally and the downturn in oil and gas market prices, companies are announcing project delays. The US had the largest number of project delay announcements by mid-May, followed by China, and construction works at Shell Beaver County Complex and utility works at the Formosa St. James Parish Complex were affected. Prevailing uncertainties and economic slowdown due to the outbreak will prompt more such announcements, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Dayanand Kharade, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Investments that are in early stages of development and projects targeting final investment decisions (FIDs) in 2020 foresee postponement, as the current situation intensifies and uncertainty in market growth continues. Companies are expected to re-work on investment strategies for new projects, which could possibly defer their FID plans.”

FIDs of PTTGC’s ethane cracker project in Belmont County and CP Chem project in Orange County, US, has been deferred as companies are closely monitoring economic developments. These pre-FID projects are also at risk, amid oversupply concerns and oil price crash.

Kharade concludes: “The impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the petrochemicals industry varies across value chain, with major end-use segments such as automotive and construction taking a hit. However, demand from packaging and medical applications are helping the industry stay afloat.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Dynamic Spectrum Sharing: The key to unlocking 5G
    Global energy investment will fall by $400bn in 2020, the biggest drop in the sector's history
      Why jet leasing is an increasingly attractive option for cash-strapped airlines
        BASF started piling of the first plants of its smart Verbund project in Zhanjiang, Guangdong
          Experience Hub introduces initiatives to stimulate travel

            More related galleries

            Ideal Standard produces new range of products to help cut hospital acquired infections
              Photos: Hilton hotels across Dubai support 10 Million Meals initiative
                In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
                  Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah