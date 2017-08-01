Kuwait Oil Company suspends events and training as coronavirus spreads

The Kuwait health ministry revealed that there are 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, as it tested government employees following national holidays. All of the cases involve people who visited Iran in the past two weeks.
Kuwait Oil Company tweeted that it has cancelled its participation in domestic and foreign events and training programmes for employees.
The company also released guidelines for any employees returning from endemic areas.
إعلان من مجموعة الموارد البشرية بالشركة بخصوص العاملين القادمين من دول صنفت من قبل وزارة الصحة من المناطق الموبوءة. pic.twitter.com/6xFfVvcrEY— KOCOfficial (@KocOfficial) February 28, 2020