Kuwait Oil Company suspends events and training as coronavirus spreads

Oil & Gas
News
Kuwait Oil Company suspends events and training as coronavirus spreads
Published: 2 March 2020 - 5:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

The Kuwait health ministry revealed that there are 46 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the country, as it tested government employees following national holidays. All of the cases involve people who visited Iran in the past two weeks.

Kuwait Oil Company tweeted that it has cancelled its participation in domestic and foreign events and training programmes for employees.

The company also released guidelines for any employees returning from endemic areas.


