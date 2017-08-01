Middle East contractor ARO Drilling powers offshore rig fleet with IFS applications

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces that ARO Drilling, a world-class offshore drilling contractor that owns, operates, and manages a fleet of high-specification and premium jack-up rigs in Saudi Arabia, has deployed IFS Applications™ to unify mission-critical business processes across its headquarters and fleet of 16 offshore drilling rigs.

A joint venture between Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil and gas company, and Valaris, an industry-leading, global drilling contractor, ARO Drilling was looking to consolidate its legacy business software, which was comprised of several disparate systems that were complex and difficult to scale.

Following a competitive bid process involving several major ERP vendors, the company chose IFS Applications based on the platform’s industry-specific functionality and fully integrated architecture. The IFS solution was rolled out, on time and on budget in nine months, to some 400 full users and 2,000 self-service users across ARO Drilling’s onshore and offshore operations. The IFS solution was deployed to support critical processes including maintenance, supply chain management, finance, and human capital management (HCM)—all fully integrated to the company’s best-of-breed systems.

By running a fully integrated solution the company has been able to gain a centralized view of the entire business, driving quicker and better-informed decision-making. Leveraging IFS’s best-in-class project management and maintenance capabilities, ARO Drilling has been able to simplify its work processes, leading to increased efficiency and project profitability.

“From streamlined procurement and inventory management to more efficient maintenance of critical equipment on our rigs, IFS Applications has made a real difference in how we operate,” ARO Drilling IT Director Anas Mosa said. “The implementation of IFS Applications was a major transformation for our corporation, and I am very pleased that the big-bang rollout project, which covered our 16 rigs, has been a great success. ARO is working in close collaboration with IFS’s team of industry experts and we are now running a true industry solution based on best-practice, standard functionality that empowers our staff to make the right decisions, anywhere and at any time.”

Mehmood Khan, IFS Managing Director, Middle East, added, “There are few industries where project control and asset maintenance and safety are more critical than in the oil and gas sector. Working with some of the world’s leading offshore companies, we have developed a broad set of industry-specific capabilities that is unique in the market. We are very proud to announce ARO Drilling as the latest addition to our growing list of world-renowned oil and gas customers and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership.”