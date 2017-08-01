BP extends multi-million-pound vessel contract with Vroon Offshore Services

BP extends multi-million-pound vessel contract with Vroon Offshore Services
Published: 3 March 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin
Vroon Offshore Services (VOS) Ltd has secured a three-year contract extension with BP, worth around £30million.

One of the largest providers of emergency response and rescue vessels (ERRV) in the North Sea, VOS will continue its exclusive provision of four class-leading, high-performing vessels to support BP’s North Sea and West of Shetland assets until 2023. These are VOS Discovery, VOS Fairness, VOS Innovator and VOS Vigilant.

The extended contract will guarantee continuity in the delivery of vital standby cover for BP’s offshore workers and secure the jobs of around 100 Vroon seafarers.

Craig Harvie, VOS Aberdeen Managing Director said: “With BP’s commendable and ambitious targets to become net-zero by 2050, we are pleased to be able to support them with our extremely fuel-efficient vessels, many of which have diesel-electric power generation that significantly reduces their carbon footprint.

“Sustainability and carbon reduction are key considerations for our customers’ future needs and we are proud to be able to meet these.”

VOS Aberdeen operates a fleet of 38 ERRVs out of Aberdeen. A major part of the fleet has cargo-carrying capabilities, while some vessels have towage and tanker-assist features. With its own rescue-craft maintenance workshop in Montrose the company employs 50 people onshore and 1,000 seafarers.

