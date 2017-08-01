ENI and Sonatrach complete gas pipeline connecting BRN and MLE fields in Algeria

ENI has successfully completed the construction of the gas pipeline connecting Bir Rebaa Nord (BRN) and Menzel Ledjmet Est (MLE) fields in the Berkine Basin, in the south-eastern part of Algeria.

The pipeline is 185 km long and 16 inches in diameter with a transport capacity of 7 million standard cubic meters of gas per day.

The project will allow for the export of the associated gas produced in Block 403 (BRN and BRSW) and the development of the gas fields of the blocks of North Berkine, where the drilling of the first 4 wells was completed and linked, just a year after the farm-in agreements in the concessions of Sif Fatima II, Zemlet El Arbi and Ourhoud II came into force in February 2019. Production from the oil fields in the same blocks began in May 2019 and will continue to develop during the current year.

This was a fast track project, which saw a shared commitment by ENI and SONATRACH, based on a common strategy of an accelerated time to market and on the availability and ability of the contracting companies of the SONATRACH group to carry out the works.

When fully operational, the gas project of the Berkine Nord will bring production to a total of 6.5 million cubic meters and 10,000 barrels of associated liquids which, together with the oil development, will lead to an overall production of 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by 2020.

EniNI has been present in Algeria since 1981 with an equity production of 90,000 boed, making the company one of the main international player in the country.
