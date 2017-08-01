“Oil demand will recover after coronavirus” – Aramco

Oil & Gas
News
“Oil demand will recover after coronavirus” – Aramco
Published: 3 March 2020 - 7:15 a.m.

Oil markets will begin to recover in the second quarter after the effects of coronavirus subside, the head of Saudi Aramco’s trading unit has said.

“By the end of April, we will not have that fear,” Ibrahim Al-Buainain, CEO of Aramco Trading, said in an interview with Arabian Business in London. “I am confident that the support and measures taken by countries will contain the virus.”

Oil prices have dipped to the lowest in a year as the coronavirus causes economic disruption in China and spreads globally.

“Jet fuel demand has been slashed by about 300,000 to 400,000 barrels a day, mostly in China,” said Al-Buainain.

While the abrupt halt in the movement of people and commercial activity threatens to “create a huge dent in the global economy,” trading has so far remained “resilient”, said Al-Buainain.

The trading unit has requested its full monthly allocation of crude from its parent, which in turn is seeing normal customer demand from China, he said.

The London office typically buys and sells about 300,000 to 400,000 barrels a day of crude oil, most of it produced by third parties rather than Aramco itself, Al-Buainain said.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ultra-luxury destination in Saudi Arabia appoints Foster + Partners as architectural advisors
    Jeddah hotel occupancy on the rise in January 2020
      Five minutes with: Leon de Bruyn, senior vice president of Lummus Technology, McDermott
        BASF partners with SAP consulting leader Seidor on 22-country business transformation project
          Saudi’s Al Kifah and Spain’s Grupotec form JV to advance renewable energy

            More related galleries

            Photos: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai launches Royal Penthouse
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: The Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi
                  Photos: First look at ME Dubai
                    Photos: Mandarin Oriental, Lago Di Como reopens for spring