Weatherford unveils Centro digital well delivery

"For decades, the oil and gas industry has demanded a holistic approach to managing complex wellsite operations digitally," said Etienne Roux, president of drilling and evaluation, Weatherford. "Centro answers that challenge. By giving operators every piece of mission critical data – all in one place – Centro is an outstanding solution for oilfield data technology management and a key achievement on our industry's digital transformation journey."As an all-inclusive, real-time solution beyond merely transferring data between the rig and the office, Centro combines data management, visualization, and real-time engineering technologies, all from a single provider. Centro unleashes the power of real integration and gives a single engineer the analytical capacity of an entire team.
Centro features
- Monitor multiple wells simultaneously using a single interactive interface that combines data from all sources.
- Visualize with advanced 2D and 3D renderings through a high degree of compatibility with industry data formats and operations.
- Receive alerts when it matters by setting basic or condition-based smart alarms that deliver instantaneous notifications to global users.
- Enjoy an unmatched intuitive interface that minimizes the effort to manage data sets and enables creating custom workspaces.
- Avoid downhole hazards and tool failures with continuous real-time updates of dynamic hydraulics, torque-and-drag, and vibration models.
- Reach maximum operational performance and team productivity by automating hundreds of real-time calculations and tasks.