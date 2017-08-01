Weatherford unveils Centro digital well delivery

Weatherford International plc today introduced Centro, a digital solution to manage complex wellsite operations. By integrating every element of an operator's well data, team members from any global location can access, share, and store all vital project information at any time. Centro makes consolidated data available in real time, enabling advanced domain viewing and live analytics.

"For decades, the oil and gas industry has demanded a holistic approach to managing complex wellsite operations digitally," said Etienne Roux, president of drilling and evaluation, Weatherford. "Centro answers that challenge. By giving operators every piece of mission critical data – all in one place – Centro is an outstanding solution for oilfield data technology management and a key achievement on our industry's digital transformation journey."

As an all-inclusive, real-time solution beyond merely transferring data between the rig and the office, Centro combines data management, visualization, and real-time engineering technologies, all from a single provider. Centro unleashes the power of real integration and gives a single engineer the analytical capacity of an entire team.

Centro features