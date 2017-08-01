OPEC officials shake feet, avoiding hugs amid coronavirus outbreak

Published: 5 March 2020 - 4:45 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

As OPEC officials and energy ministers gather to meet in Vienna, OPEC has issued safety advice which includes avoiding handshakes and hugs, according to a photo of a poster taken by Reuters.

OPEC tweeted a video of Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo laughing while 'shaking feet' with Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, avoiding the usual handshake.

OPEC and its allies will meet today and tomorrow to decide on potentially deeper cuts to output as demand plummets due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 95,000 people in 70 countries.


