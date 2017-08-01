Subsea UK partners with non-profit to protect the oceans

Subsea UK has teamed up with one of the world’s leading non-profit ocean protection organisations to promote and support initiatives to prevent pollution of our oceans.

The trade body has partnered with Big Blue Ocean Cleanup to support its ocean protection project and raise awareness of the initiative across the UK’s $10 billion (£7.8 billion) underwater engineering industry.

Big Blue Ocean Cleanup is an international agency that works to prevent pollution through initiatives such as offshore and beach cleaning, and educational programmes. The data collected through its academic research arm is used by businesses, governments, universities and individuals to help keep the oceans clean.

As part of the new partnership, Subsea UK is backing Big Blue’s Ocean Protection Project and will be promoting it to its 300 members, encouraging them to sign up.

The programme is aimed at companies looking to make a positive contribution to supporting the marine environment and preventing further pollution.

Neil Gordon, chief executive of Subsea UK, said: “Our industry takes its environmental responsibilities seriously. We recognise that, as our underwater industry sectors profit from the Blue Economy, we have a duty of care to the oceans and the seabeds and are committed to operating in this fragile environment in a way that is safe, sustainable and environmentally friendly. The engineering expertise and technological advancements as well as the marine science which characterise our industry have helped us to minimise our impact and, as we accelerate the transition to net-zero, we will further reduce our carbon footprint.

“Through this partnership we will be promoting Big Blue Ocean Cleanup’s ocean protection project to our membership and encouraging them to further enhance their sustainable operating practices by getting involved in any way they can.”

Rory Sinclair, chief executive of Big Blue Ocean Cleanup, commented: “We are very pleased that Subsea UK has come on board as an official partner. Their involvement and support for our work demonstrates that the UK’s underwater industry is working hard to play its part in securing a clean future for global marine life.”