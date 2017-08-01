DNV GL approves carbon capture technology

DNV GL, the technical advisor to the oil and gas industry, has approved as qualified, technology for a full-scale demonstration project in Norway to remove carbon emissions at a cement plant. Gassnova, the Norwegian state’s agency for implementation of carbon capture and storage projects, initiated the project which will apply carbon capture technology developed by Aker Solutions at Norcem’s cement plant in Brevik, Norway.

Globally, the cement industry accounts for 5-7% of total CO2 emissions – from all industries and sectors. Aker Solutions’ post-combustion technology is intended to capture and liquefy 400,000 tons per year of the released carbon dioxide at the Norcem plant. Once the technology is applied this will contribute to Norway’s target of becoming a low-emission society by 2050.

DNV GL engaged with Norcem and Aker Solutions to verify the application of DNV GL’s recommended practices DNVGL-RP-A203 Technology Qualification and DNVGL-RP-J201 Qualification procedures for carbon dioxide capture technology at the plant.Novel elements of Aker Solutions’ carbon capture technology and potential technological risks were evaluated and mitigation identified. Documentation was reviewed to provide a better understanding of the technology and the specific application and conditions at Norcem’s plant.

Arve Johan Kalleklev, Regional Manager, Norway and Eurasia, DNV GL – Oil & Gas said: “Carbon capture, and subsequent storage, is currently the only technology that can achieve significant reductions in CO2 emissions from industrial processes. Carbon capture can play a vital part in decarbonizing our planet. DNV GL’s qualification review of Aker Solutions’ technology is a great example of how we engage to enable implementation of this crucial technology.”

As a result of the qualification procedure review, DNV GL issued a ‘Statement of Qualified Technology’ for Aker Solutions’ carbon capture and heat recovery technology, applicable for the conditions at the Norcem Brevik cement plant.

Per Brevik, Director Sustainability and alternative fuels in HeidelbergCement Northern Europe states: “Aker Solutions have tested their technology at Norcem Brevik for 18 months. Their world class expertise, systematic work and the promising results from pilot testing in Brevik give us confidence that realisation of the full-scale capture plant will be successful. Based on the third-party technology qualification professionally executed by DNV GL, we trust that the project risk related to novel technology elements is low.”

The Norcem Brevik carbon capture plant forms part of Europe’s first industrial demonstration of CO2 capture, transport and storage. The captured CO2 is to be transported and injected into a CO2 storage site offshore Norway, developed by the Equinor-headed Northern Lights consortium.

Oscar Graff, Head of CCUS in Aker Solutions said: “The extensive experience and systematic qualification procedures from DNV GL have been a great support for our engineers in our technology development. The procedure is an excellent tool to identify risk elements and to propose how to solve them. To get a statement of qualified technology from DNV GL, as a recognized third party, has high value for Aker Solutions and our clients.”