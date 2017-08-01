Saudi Aramco looks to restructure SABIC deal: Reuters

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 11 May 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Saudi Aramco is planning to restructure its deal to acquire a 70% stake in Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC after seeing its value drop by more than 40% as oil prices have spiralled due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.

The deal, announced in March 2019, was set at $69.1 billion, 123.39 riyals ($32.86) per share, but it is now trading at around 70 riyals per share. With SABIC's market value now at $56.5 billion, Aramco's 70% stake would be worth around $40 billion.

Reuters reported that Yasir al-Rumayyan, chairman of Aramco and the head of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) is heading the talks and that the price will be reviewed, according to anonymous sources. Another source added that Aramco was looking to reduce the burden on its balance sheet.

The PIF could extend a $10 billion bridge loan signed with 10 banks in October, several sources told Reuters, linked to Aramco's SABIC deal. The loan was meant as short-term funding for the PIF to make new investments, which would have been repaid after the SABIC deal completed.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

GCC chemical exports into India may be severely hurt by anti-dumping investigation, warns GPCA
    ENOC Group gifts Tahani fuel cards, coupons during Ramadan to the UAE’s health practitioners
      DuPont businesses band together to produce hand sanitizer
        SABIC posts net loss of $253.33mn in Q1-2020, suspends all capex
          Amin Nasser reiterates well-being of employees as essential for the company’s business continuity plans

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: How Brand Creative re-imagined Al Jalila Children's Hospital
              New bathroom products worth splashing out on
                World View: Hong Kong's Design Action makes over secondary school library
                  In pictures: Restaurants reopening across Dubai
                    Dubai's Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates launches Iftar deliveries