PDO pledge to continue with renewables despite GlassPoint liquidation

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 19 May 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) has pledged to push ahead with its renewable energy goals despite the recent liquidation announcement by its technology partner GlassPoint Solar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

GlassPoint Solar, a US-based startup, uses solar energy to generate steam for enhanced oil recovery and was a partner in PDO's Miraah project, a 1,021 MW solar farm in the Amal field. Royal Dutch Shell and the Omani sovereign wealth fund, State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), and key shareholders in GlassPoint Solar.

"We regret that GlassPoint Solar Inc has gone into liquidation at a time of considerable global business distress and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic," PDO said in a statement.

"PDO is proud of the flagship Miraah project delivered using GlassPoint technology in our Amal solar steam operations. PDO is fully equipped to operate the solar facilities to its full potential and remains firmly committed to renewable energy and its ongoing transition to a fully-fledged energy company."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ZPC’s mega-cracker Zhoushan plant achieves rapid start-up using TechnipFMC’s proprietary technology
    NuGen Automation unveils Covid-19 Resource Hub, portable command workstations for pipeline control rooms
      The long view: The road to oil market recovery will be slow and choppy
        GlobalData report: Covid-19 triggers delays in projects and investment decisions in global LNG liquefaction sector
          Gazprom Neft sends more than $1,353,12 worth of medical personal protective equipment to the Omsk Oblast

            More related galleries

            50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
              50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Dubai’s Jumeirah Al Qasr to Le Gray, Beirut
                  Trend watch: Four ways to get the botanical design look in the UAE
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Oman's Al Bustan Palace to Dubai's Burj Al Arab Jumeirah