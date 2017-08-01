SNOC awards EPIC contract to Lamprell

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 21 May 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin

Lamprell, through its site services business, has been selected by Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) to
undertake an engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contract (EPIC) associated with the Mahani gas and condensate field in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Scheduled for completion in early 2021, Lamprell's scope of work is specific to the Mahani Extended Well Test
project and includes hook-up and installation at the well, existing systems upgrade, associated tie-ins and a
new 25 km export pipeline.

Discovery of the onshore Mahani field was announced by SNOC and its partner Eni at the end of January
2020.

Commenting on the award, chief executive Christopher McDonald said: "SNOC is an important client for us
and through delivering to consistently high and competitive standards, we are very proud of the track record
we've developed with them. Mahani is a strategic gas discovery. We are looking forward to being associated
with it, delivering this project safely and on time."


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Aviation will be a key driver of economic recovery says report
    Report: Staycations and domestic travel to lead GCC tourism recovery
      IHG rolls out ‘Clean Promise’ initiative
        Abu Dhabi unveils Safe and Clean Certification for tourism sector
          Lux Research report: Decarbonisation of the global energy trade is a $500bn zero-carbon opportunity

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai