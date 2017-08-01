SNOC awards EPIC contract to Lamprell

Lamprell, through its site services business, has been selected by Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) to

undertake an engineering, procurement, installation and commissioning contract (EPIC) associated with the Mahani gas and condensate field in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

Scheduled for completion in early 2021, Lamprell's scope of work is specific to the Mahani Extended Well Test

project and includes hook-up and installation at the well, existing systems upgrade, associated tie-ins and a

new 25 km export pipeline.

Discovery of the onshore Mahani field was announced by SNOC and its partner Eni at the end of January

2020.

Commenting on the award, chief executive Christopher McDonald said: "SNOC is an important client for us

and through delivering to consistently high and competitive standards, we are very proud of the track record

we've developed with them. Mahani is a strategic gas discovery. We are looking forward to being associated

with it, delivering this project safely and on time."