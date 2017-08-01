Saudi Arabia and Iraq will cooperate to balance oil market

Oil & Gas
News
Published: 25 May 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Carla Sertin
Saudi Arabia and Iraq agreed to coordinate with all oil producing countries to restore balance to the oil market, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The deal was struck during a meeting between Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Ali Allawi.

The agreement aims to improve "basic factors in the petroleum market with start of implementing the OPEC-plus accord and agreed on the necessity to pursue action with all producers to speed up restoration of markets' balance, affirming their countries' firm commitment to implementing the agreement", the SPA wrote.

SPA also quoted Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan as affirming a desire to reinstate the Saudi ambassador to Iraq as soon as possible.

The two sides also discussed land border checkpoints, customs, and partnership between the private and public sectors.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Oil & Gas News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

KBR, NIPIneftegas JSC form new engineering joint venture in Kazakhstan
    Clariant’s CATOFIN catalysts selected by Advanced Petrochemical Company for another PDH plant in the Middle East
      McDermott wins second CATOFIN PDH technology contract for Advanced Petrochemical Company in Saudi Arabia
        BASF unveils ZEAL fluidised catalytic cracking additive to deliver more propylene for refiners
          ASTM D8267 officially included in jet fuel specification ASTM D1655 as an alternative to ASTM D1319

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Bishop Design creates concept hotel in China for the millennial market
              Photos: Staycation offers across Dubai hotels
                50 Hotels in the Middle East: Rove Downtown Dubai to Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah
                  In Pictures: Design K leads design project for Oman's first eco-supermarket
                    50 Hotels in the Middle East: Millennium & Copthorne Makkah Al Naseem to Palazzo Versace Dubai